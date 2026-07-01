Narcotics, contraband seized from jail warder in Amritsar Central Jail

The Amritsar Police have registered a case after recovering a substantial quantity of narcotics and other prohibited items from a jail warder at the Central Jail here, triggering a probe into an alleged smuggling racket inside the prison.

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According to police, a search of warder Robinpreet Singh led to the seizure of 79.40 grams of opium, 41.18 grams of a black-coloured narcotic substance, 93.32 grams of white narcotic powder, 215 grams of tobacco, 205 ml of an intoxicant liquid, and an Apple touch screen mobile phone.

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During preliminary investigation and interrogation in the case, the name of a jail inmate, Rahul Kumar, also came to the fore. Police suspect an organised network was operating to smuggle drugs and other banned items into the jail premises.

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An FIR has been registered at the Islamabad Police Station under the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act. Investigators are working to identify other persons involved in the racket.

Senior police officials said the investigation was under way and further arrests and recoveries were expected.

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The incident has raised serious concerns over security lapses inside the high-security prison.