DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Narcotics, contraband seized from jail warder in Amritsar Central Jail

Narcotics, contraband seized from jail warder in Amritsar Central Jail

Police suspect an organised network was operating to smuggle drugs and other banned items into the jail premises

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:32 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The Amritsar Police have registered a case after recovering a substantial quantity of narcotics and other prohibited items from a jail warder at the Central Jail here, triggering a probe into an alleged smuggling racket inside the prison.

Advertisement

According to police, a search of warder Robinpreet Singh led to the seizure of 79.40 grams of opium, 41.18 grams of a black-coloured narcotic substance, 93.32 grams of white narcotic powder, 215 grams of tobacco, 205 ml of an intoxicant liquid, and an Apple touch screen mobile phone.

Advertisement

During preliminary investigation and interrogation in the case, the name of a jail inmate, Rahul Kumar, also came to the fore. Police suspect an organised network was operating to smuggle drugs and other banned items into the jail premises.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered at the Islamabad Police Station under the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act. Investigators are working to identify other persons involved in the racket.

Senior police officials said the investigation was under way and further arrests and recoveries were expected.

Advertisement

The incident has raised serious concerns over security lapses inside the high-security prison.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts