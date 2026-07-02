Narcotics, contraband seized from jail warder

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According to the police, a search of warder Robinpreet Singh led to the seizure of 79.40 gm of opium, 41.18 grams of a black narcotic substance, 93.32 gm of white narcotic powder, 215 gm of tobacco, 205 ml of an intoxicant liquid, and an Apple touchscreen mobile phone.

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During preliminary investigation and interrogation, the name of a jail inmate, identified as Rahul Kumar, came to light.

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Cops suspected an organised network was operating to smuggle drugs and other banned items into the jail premises.

An FIR has been registered at Islamabad Police Station under the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act.

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Investigators are working to identify other persons involved in the racket.

Senior police officials said the investigation was progressing and further arrests and seizures were expected.

The incident has raised serious concerns over security lapses inside the high-security prison.