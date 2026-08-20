Narot Jaimal Singh CHC gets subdivisional hospital status

The state government has upgraded the Narot Jaimal Singh Community Health Centre (CHC) to a Subdivisional Hospital (SDH). Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, “Ever since I became a minister in 2022, I was flooded with requests to upgrade the CHC. When I spoke to health officials, they told me the only way to get more medical facilities was to get the CHC upgraded to a subdivisional hospital. It took me over four years to convince the authorities to get the same done. I am thankful to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for extending his support.”

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Narot Jaimal Singh, a rural area, falls in the Bhoa Assembly segment. Part of Pathankot district, it functions as a commercial hub for nearby villages. However, in the absence of adequate health facilities, locals had to go to far-off places for getting treatment done.

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He added, “The new hospital will manage referral patients from multiple CHCs. I have been informed by officials that the SDH will have comprehensive specialist care, including general medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, general surgery, emergency and trauma services, blood storage facilities and advanced laboratory and radiology services. The upgraded facility will help save precious lives.The objective is to ensure timely medical intervention.”

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