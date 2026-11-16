‘Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo’ marathon hit by disruptions; Cong alleges sabotage

What was planned as a major public mobilisation against drugs in the holy city of Amritsar turned controversial after the Congress’s ‘Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo’ marathon allegedly faced a series of disruptions on Sunday.

The anti-drug marathon, organised by the Congress Seva Dal and its Young Brigade at Guru Nanak Stadium, was intended to mark the launch of the ‘Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo’ campaign in Amritsar. However, the organisers were forced to curtail the route to just three kilometres, citing the alleged absence of essential safety arrangements.

District Congress Committee president Saurabh Madaan questioned the lack of police arrangements, alleging that despite obtaining prior permissions and assurances from the police and civil administration, no security measures were put in place.

“We got permission from the police and the administration to organise the marathon days in advance and were assured of security arrangements and barricading along the five-kilometre route. But today, there were no police personnel and no barricading. Even the power supply was disrupted at Guru Nanak Stadium during announcements as the event got underway,” Madaan said.

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He further alleged that Congress workers repeatedly attempted to contact police and administrative officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, but received no response.

The marathon witnessed the participation of several prominent Congress leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former Mayor Sunil Dutti and Indian Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV.

Hundreds of youngsters joined the initiative, which sought to spread awareness against drug abuse and mobilise people around growing concerns over Punjab’s youth.

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The presence of senior Congress leaders had lent the programme considerable political significance. However, instead of remaining focused entirely on the anti-drug message, the event was overshadowed by allegations of mismanagement and the circumstances that forced organisers to shorten the route.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Pal Singh, DCP (Law & Order) in Amritsar, refuted any such claims. “Proper police arrangements were there and we had also installed barricades. There is no such issue that was brought to our notice,” he said.