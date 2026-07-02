National Doctors Day celebrated

The United Doctors Front (UDF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, organised a Young Professionals Roundtable under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 at the Government Medical College auditorium. Held on the theme ‘Fit Bharat-Hit Bharat’, the event marked National Doctors’ Day.

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Hockey legend, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Brig Harcharan Singh (VSM) attended as the chief guest. The roundtable was chaired by Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson of the United Doctors Front, while Dr Simar S Kullar, UDF Punjab Coordinator, moderated the discussions.

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Senior faculty members of Government Medical College, Amritsar, and Gursevak Singh Brar (PPS), Additional Inspector General (Intelligence), Punjab, were also present.

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The event brought together doctors, medical students, young professionals and administrative officers to discuss ways to strengthen the healthcare system and enhance youth participation in nation-building.

Participants highlighted the challenges faced by doctors, particularly the impact of long working hours and continuous duty shifts on the mental health of resident doctors. They stressed that healthcare is one of the most critical sectors of any nation and called for doctors to receive greater recognition, respect and institutional support.

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The panel also underscored the importance of balanced nutrition, physical fitness and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Speakers urged healthcare professionals and young people to prioritise their physical and mental well-being and encouraged participation in at least one sport or regular physical activity.

During the programme, the United Doctors Front launched two public awareness campaigns. The ‘Drug-Free Bharat Campaign’ promotes a drug-free society and highlights the National De-addiction Helpline (14446), while ‘The Gift of Life’ campaign seeks to raise awareness about organ donation and encourages people to pledge their organs through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Addressing the gathering, Dr Lakshya Mittal said National Doctors’ Day should not only honour the contribution of doctors but also draw attention to the challenges they face. He said quality healthcare cannot be ensured unless the physical and mental well-being of doctors is protected, adding that fitness, nutritious food and sports should become an integral part of daily life to build a healthier and stronger India.