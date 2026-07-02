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Home / Amritsar / National Green Tribunal imposes fine of Rs 50,000 on Amritsar Municipal Corporation

National Green Tribunal imposes fine of Rs 50,000 on Amritsar Municipal Corporation

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:12 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member, has imposed a fresh fine of Rs 50,000 on the Amritsar Municipal Corporation for delay in the compliance of previous orders by the Tribunal concerning the management of legacy waste at the Chabbal Road dumping site in Amritsar.

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Hearing the original application Sunil Luthra vs State of Punjab & Others regarding the management of legacy waste at the Chabbal Road dumping site in Amritsar, the Tribunal noted that, in its earlier order dated April 1, 2026, the respondents (MC Amritsar) had been directed to examine the grievances raised in the application, undertake appropriate remedial measures in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. They were to file comprehensive responses detailing the action taken or proposed, including budgetary allocations, timelines for compliance and adherence to the directions issued by the Tribunal, in compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

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In its response, the Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, submitted that the Chabbal Road site was an old, abandoned dumping site where no fresh waste was being dumped. It further stated that the tendering process for bio-remediation and the disposal of legacy waste had been initiated and the 3.67 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the Chabhal Road landfill would be scientifically processed and cleared within six months of awarding the contract.

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However, the Tribunal observed that the response filed by the Municipal Corporation did not adequately address the grievances raised in the application and failed to furnish the requisite details regarding compliance with the Tribunal’s earlier directions, including particulars of the tendering process, technical evaluation, budgetary provisions and timelines.

The Tribunal granted additional time to file a comprehensive response and the adjournment in the interest of justice, subject to payment of ?50,000 as costs.

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The amount is to be deposited with the National Green Tribunal Bar Association, Principal Bench, New Delhi, within one month.

The Tribunal further directed the MCA to file an additional response within two months containing all requisite details. The officials concerned have also been directed to initiate appropriate punitive action in accordance with law and submit an additional response detailing the action taken within the same period.

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