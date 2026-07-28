Amritsar: National Human Rights Commission seeks report from Punjab Govt

Taking serious note of the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Government.

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NHRC member Priyank Kanungo made the announcement during his visit to the holy city on Monday. During the visit, he heard public grievances and reviewed the implementation of the Central Government’s welfare schemes with officials of the district administration. Kanungo said the NHRC had received a complaint from former Chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Rajesh Bagha regarding the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala. He added that, if required, he would personally visit Barnala to meet the affected sanitation workers and assess the situation on the ground.

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