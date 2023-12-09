National Lok Adalat at Gurdaspur today

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 8

Scores of litigants whose cases have been pending in different courts for the last several years will be able to get instant justice tomorrow during the National Lok Adalat slated to be held in the Gurdaspur judicial complex on December 9.

This initiative is being held on the directions of Justice Gurmit Singh Sandhawalia, Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority. Gurdaspur District and Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal, who is also Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, and Sumit Bhalla, Secretary of the Authority will supervise the proceedings tomorrow.

Aggarwal said cases pertaining to matrimonial disputes, bank recovery, insurance claims, labour dispute cases, land acquisition cases and services matters will be taken up for consideration.

“Justice is one of the most important ideals in our society. It is what we strive for in order to create a fair and equitable world. In these lok adalats, it is our endeavour to ensure every person who approaches us gets a speedy trail and subsequently gets speedy justice. To build an effective and strong justice delivery system, the bench and Bar need to work together. This will also ensure the rule of law prevails in our country. A little known fact about lok adalats is that no court fee is required. If court fee has already been paid, the amount will be refunded to the litigants, if their dispute is settled in lok adalat according to the rules,” said Aggarwal.

