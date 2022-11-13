National Lok Adalat held in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, November 12
A National Lok Adalat was organised in the district on Saturday as per the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA). As many as 4,249 cases were heard, of which 2,728 were settled.
Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Pratima Arora said under the supervision of the District Sessions Judge-cum-chairperson DLSA, Priya Sood, 18 Benches were formed to settle cases, including eight Benches for resolving revenue related matters.
Six judicial Benches in Tarn Taran, two in Patti and one in Khadoor Sahib sub-division were formed in the district.
Each Bench was headed by a judicial officer with the assistance of the public representatives and members of the Bar Association were also involved in the Benches.
The CJM appealed to the people avail the benefits of the National Lok Adalat as this was an easy way to get justice without wasting time and money.
