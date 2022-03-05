National Lok Adalat on March 12

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

The National Lok Adalat would be held on March 12. District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa said as many as 30 benches were being set up at Amritsar while four and two benches were established at Ajnala and Baba Bakala, respectively. She said as many as 16,730 cases would be taken up during the Lok Adalat.

She said criminal matters, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, bank recovery cases, labour disputes, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable), matrimonial, land acquisition, services matters and civil matters will be settled.

She said the police, Power Department and bank officials were instructed to inform the court about the cases related to traffic violations, electricity theft and loan disputes so that it could be settled in Lok Adalats with mutual compromise. She said kin of victims of hit and run cases could also get suitable compensation in Lok Adalats. She said no appeal could be filed in the matters settled in the Lok Adalats in any court.

She said the main motive of Lok Adalats were to resolve cases with mutual compromise which would save the money and time of both sides.