National Lok Adalat on March 12

Amritsar, March 4
The National Lok Adalat would be held on March 12. District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa said as many as 30 benches were being set up at Amritsar while four and two benches were established at Ajnala and Baba Bakala, respectively. She said as many as 16,730 cases would be taken up during the Lok Adalat.
She said criminal matters, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, bank recovery cases, labour disputes, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable), matrimonial, land acquisition, services matters and civil matters will be settled.
She said the police, Power Department and bank officials were instructed to inform the court about the cases related to traffic violations, electricity theft and loan disputes so that it could be settled in Lok Adalats with mutual compromise. She said kin of victims of hit and run cases could also get suitable compensation in Lok Adalats. She said no appeal could be filed in the matters settled in the Lok Adalats in any court.
She said the main motive of Lok Adalats were to resolve cases with mutual compromise which would save the money and time of both sides.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
5 die as SUV falls into gorge in JK's Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days
88 capsules containing 862 gm heroin were extracted from the...