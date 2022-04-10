National Lok Adalat on May 14

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has will hold national lok adalats at district courts and sub-divisional courts at Baba Bakala and Ajnala on May 14. Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-DLSA secretary Pushpinder Singh said people can approach DLSA for getting their cases heard during the national lok adalat. All type of cases including criminal compoundable cases, under Negotiable Instruments Act, MACT, would be taken up for hearing.