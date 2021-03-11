National Lok Adalat organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

The National Lok Adalat to resolve cases amicably under the alternative dispute redressal programme was organised here on Saturday.

The Benches for hearing the cases were set up at district courts and sub-divisional courts in Ajnala and Baba Bakala. The District Legal Services Authority officials said lok adalats were a way of resolving litigation with speed and in an economical way.

Meanwhile in Tarn Taran, 969 cases were settled during the National Lok Adalat in the district on Saturday.

Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority said nine Benches were headed by a judicial officer in the district. & OC