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Home / Amritsar / National Lok Adalat settles 16,146 cases in Gurdaspur

National Lok Adalat settles 16,146 cases in Gurdaspur

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:21 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The National Lok Adalat in progress in Gurdaspur.
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A total of 16,818 cases were taken up of which 16,146 cases were decided on the spot during the National Lok Adalat held here on Sunday.

The Adalat was held under the guidance of Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of the Gurdaspur District Legal Services Authority (GDLSA), Hem Amrit Mahi, Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Secretary of the GDLSA and Pritpal Singh, Principal Judge (Family Court).

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Various types of cases including criminal compoundable cases, bank recovery and matrimonial cases, labour disputes, land acquisition cases and service matters relating to pay allowance were taken up by the 19 benches specially constituted for the event.

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In these Lok Adalats, cases are resolved through compromise and mutual consent, often in a single day. The decision has the weight of a civil court decree. It is final and no appeal can be made against it, putting an end to any further legal fights.

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