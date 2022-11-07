National meet of plastic surgeons from November 9 in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

The city is all set to host the national conference of the association of plastic surgeons of India from November 9 to 13. Over 700 doctors from across the country are expected to show up at the the five-day event .

It is for the second time that the conference is being held in the state. Last time it was held in Patiala around 40 years ago.

The plastic surgery department of Amandeep Hospital that is organising the event, said over 20 plastic surgeons of repute would be participating.

Dr Ravi K Mahajan, president, Association of Plastic Surgeons of India, said surgeons from the US, the UK, Australia, Europe and Dubai would be sharing their research and experiences. He said the latest advancements in the fields of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery would be discussed during the event.