National Small Industry Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of Economics celebrated National Small Industry Day by organising a quiz competition. The country observes the National Small Industry Day every year to recognise the importance and contribution of the small-scale businesses in India. DAV College Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said the objective behind organising quiz competition was to evaluate the knowledge of the participants within academics as well as beyond academics and to make them familiar with the prospects of quizzes and the objectivity of the questions. “With practicing quiz, students can do critical thinking and get into the habit of innovative learning. The quiz integrates the game mechanics into the learning process. They help students understand the weaker areas with instant feedback,” he said. A team of Mansi from MA (Eco) Semester III, Aastha of BSc (Eco) Semester V and Vand Tanvi of Class XI won the first position. Head of the Department Prof Anita Sekhri and quiz master Prof Manish Kapoor shared that it was indeed an enriching experience for the audience thereby providing them with an opportunity to learn new things.

GNDU declares results

The results of MSc (Computer Science) Semester II, Diploma in Cosmetology (full time), Semester II, MA (Music Instrumental), Semester IV, MSc Botany Semester II, Bachelor of Design, Semester II, of session May 2022 have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on university website www.gndu.ac.in.

AGC celebrates Teacher’s Day

The Amritsar Group of Colleges celebrated Teacher’s Day on Monday in recognition of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s service to education. A series of special performances like singing, poem recitation and many more were arranged to thank the teaching faculty for their contributions to this noble profession. To recognise the outstanding service rendered to the institution, best video lecture contest winners, best teacher and outstanding contributors in R&D academic support and software development were awarded with trophies and certificates. Principal Dr VK Banga thanked and urged teachers to fuel teaching with passion, philosophy, values and ethics by facilitating the system to today’s current life and trends. He also added in his speech that good teacher was a pillar in the life of students. Dr Rajneesh Arora, Managing Director, AGC, shared the role of a teacher in a student’s life considering them the nation builders. He said teachers play a significant role in training human resource.

GNDU VC felicitates shooters

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ashi Chocksey, who participated in Tokyo Olympics, 2020, were felicitated by Guru Nanak Dev University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Tomar has won the Gold medal in World Cup Shooting Championship held at Korea in July 2022 and Chocksey won the Gold medal in World Cup Shooting Championship held at Germany in June 2022 and silver medal in World Cup Shooting Championship held at Korea in July 2022. The Vice-Chancellor said the university shooters’s achievement made the university famous across the globe. He added that the university was going to organise its annual sports prize distribution function in the coming days in which all university position holders will be awarded with cash prizes of about Rs 2 crore.