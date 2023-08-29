National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 28

Even as National Sports Day, a tribute to the enduring legacy of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, is being observed on Tuesday, sports lovers are of the view that barring individual efforts, no sincere measures have been initiated by successive governments to develop nurseries of players to catch them young.

A dearth of playgrounds is visible in the holy city. Young players are discouraged from joining their favourite games as neither properly trained coaches nor playgrounds are available here. The District Sports Office has 20 coaches to train youngsters. The strength of coaches is insufficient as they do not cater to all sports disciplines. There are several games like gymnastics, swimming, athletics and others which require several coaches to reach out to each budding player.

Balbir Singh, a keen sports lover, said the city grew manifold following urbanisation, but there has been no serious attempt on the part of the government to set up enough playgrounds to nurture sports persons at a young age. He said this gap may cost the region dear as the number of sports persons in the national pool might decline in the coming years. Citing the example of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, he said the efforts of veteran hockey players and a school helped in nurturing the young hockey players. This was the reason why at least five local hockey players have been representing the country at international championships.

Michael, a sports lover, said the only prominent addition in the sports infrastructure was the unveiling of eight-acre multipurpose indoor and outdoor sports complex in the Ranjit Avenue area in 2010. A dream project of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, the site was the subject of a protracted legal battle for nine long years. Once complete, the multipurpose site will have a cricket ground, athletics track, football and lawn tennis area to promote sports in the city.

Over the years, the government has been running a game centre in some schools which paid off dividends. But no effort was made to extend these centres to more schools. Last year, the present government started “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” which was a good move but before this, good sports infrastructure, kits and coaches must be ensured to nurture the youngsters who toil unguided on playgrounds.

