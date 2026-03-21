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Home / Amritsar / National Theatre Fest begins at Amritsar's Virsa Vihar

National Theatre Fest begins at Amritsar's Virsa Vihar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:46 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Bringing together some of the country’s prominent theatre groups and artists, the 26th National Theatre Festival commenced at Virsa Vihar from Saturday. The 10-day cultural event is being organised by Manch-Rangmanch, in collaboration with North Zone Cultural Centre, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of India, Department of Languages, Punjab, and Virsa Vihar, Amritsar.

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Noted theatre personality Kewal Dhaliwal said this year’s edition is dedicated to the memory of noted playwright Jatinder Brar. The festival also marks the celebration of World Theatre Day.

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The festival opened on March 21 with the play ‘Kudesan’ written by Jatinder Brar and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal. On March 22, the play ‘1675’, penned by Amarjit Grewal and directed by Dhaliwal, will be staged.

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The programme will continue with ‘Tu Agla Varka Fol’ by Sahib Singh on March 23, followed by ‘Khidde Rahen Gulab’ by Shabdish on March 24. On March 25, the Natrang Jammu group will present ‘Aap Hamare Hai Kaun’, written and directed by Balwant Thakur. On March 26, ‘Aai Ladki, based on the work of noted writer Krishna Sobti, will be staged under the direction of Seema Sharma. The play ‘Bhar, written by Maninder Kang and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal, will be presented on March 27 by the Amritsar School of Drama.

On the occasion of World Theatre Day the same day, eminent playwright Atamjit will be conferred the Shri Jatinder Brar Memorial Theatre Award by Virsa Vihar, Amritsar.

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Further performances include ‘Zindagi De Rang’ by Navtej Singh and Emmanuel Singh on March 28, ‘Dhoop Ka Ek Tukda’ by Nirmal Verma on March 29, and the concluding play ‘Jogia Raag’, written by Vijay Pandit and directed by Devendra Raj Ankur, on March 30. All performances will be staged daily at 6:30 pm at Kartar Singh Duggal Auditorium, Virsa Vihar, Dhaliwal said.

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