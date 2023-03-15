National theatre festival concludes in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

The Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Manch Rangmanch, Amritsar, in collaboration with the North Zone Culture Centre, Patiala, Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of India, has been hosting the 20th National Theatre Festival at Virsa Vihar. On the concluding day today, the play “Main ro na lawan ik vaar”, based on the story of celebrated writer Waryam Sandhu and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal, was staged by a team of the Manch Rangmanch.

The play is based on a relationship between a Jat and a siri, where of course there is a difference of colour, race, caste, but the emotions, happiness and sorrow is the same. The excesses of the main character of the play, Ninder, from childhood, his dreams, caste, hunger, struggle, innocence, are aptly depicted, resonating with several others who are wronged by society and law.

Ninder has been treated to caste-based discrimination and that pain remains with him throughout the life and the play.