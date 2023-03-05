National theatre festival starts today

Amritsar, March 4
The 20th Rashtriya Rangmanch Ustav, organised jointly by Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy and the North Zone Culture Center, Patiala, Department of Cultural Affairs, will begin at Virsa Vihar on March 5. The festival will last till March 14.
Artistes from various states of the country, including Punjab, Jammu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, are set to participate in the theatre festival.
Aaina festival continues at Punjab Naatshala
The play during the sixth day of the Aaina national festival at Punjab Naatshala presented the story of the troubles of married life and how marriage sometimes means the end of personal aspirations and dreams.
Staged by the artists of Flying Feathers Association from Delhi, the play, titled ‘Vyaktigat’, reflected upon an individual’s lifestyle choices before getting married and after.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match
FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school
The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'
Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources
The accused is a student at a US university
China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2 per cent; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness
Defence spending rise this year to outpace GDP growth target...
'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...