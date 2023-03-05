National theatre festival starts today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

The 20th Rashtriya Rangmanch Ustav, organised jointly by Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy and the North Zone Culture Center, Patiala, Department of Cultural Affairs, will begin at Virsa Vihar on March 5. The festival will last till March 14.

Artistes from various states of the country, including Punjab, Jammu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, are set to participate in the theatre festival.

Aaina festival continues at Punjab Naatshala

The play during the sixth day of the Aaina national festival at Punjab Naatshala presented the story of the troubles of married life and how marriage sometimes means the end of personal aspirations and dreams.

Staged by the artists of Flying Feathers Association from Delhi, the play, titled ‘Vyaktigat’, reflected upon an individual’s lifestyle choices before getting married and after.