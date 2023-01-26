National Voters’ Day observed in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

As former Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira received the award for accessible and inclusive polls by the Election Commission of India, the District Electoral Office today celebrated National Voter’s Day by honouring various officers from the district administration for their active involvement in the recent Punjab elections held in February 2022.

BBK DAV College for Women also observed the 13th National Voter’s Day in collaboration with the District Election Office, Amritsar, to encourage young voters to take part in the electoral process. Harpreet Singh, SDM, Amritsar- 2, was the chief guest at the event. Contests like poster-making and elocution were also organised to raise awareness among the youth about the importance of voting in elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Harpreet Singh said that for political systems to be effective, all parts of society must be included. “To make a difference in the long run, it is essential that young people actively participate in formal political processes and have a say in democracy,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said the college understands its duty towards the nation and as a mark of patriotism, the college proudly collaborates with the district administration to observe this day every year. She said that voting is a citizen’s right as well as responsibility. The SDM honoured the principal for enrolling more than 140 new voters by organising a voter’s registration camp on the campus.

A documentary was also screened on Project Sanman, initiated by the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, during recent elections in Punjab. Artists from Azad Bhagat Singh Virasat Manch presented a play depicting the role of voting in electing the right candidates to power. Shubhneet Kaur, a student of the college, gave a speech on the topic ‘My vote, My power’.