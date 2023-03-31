National women's football: Punjab beat Telangana 5-0

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

The Punjab Football Association under the aegis of All-India Football Federation is organising first of the six pool matches of 27th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2023 at Guru Nanak Dev University football ground, Amritsar. The teams from four different states i.e. Punjab, Haryana, Sikkim and Telangana are participating in the league matches.

In the opening match played between Haryana and Telangana on March 28, Haryana blanked Telangana 6-0, while the match between Punjab and Sikkim ended in a 1-1 draw.

On the second day today, Haryana football team beat Sikkim 6-0. As per the last information, Punjab blanked Telangana 5-0.

Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University welcomed all the participating teams and ensured that the university will provide all sports facilities to the incoming teams. The final league matches will be played on April 1.