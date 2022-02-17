Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

GS Paul
Amritsar, February 16
For a change, PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu admitted his ‘inaccessibility’ issue with residents of his home turf Amritsar East from where he is contesting again.
He assured to get in touch with his workers digitally while admitting the lapse on his part.
While canvassing in the constituency, he said his prime focus would be to develop the area and get the pending projects completed on a priority.
Justifying his occupancy, he said he was not easily approachable due to his fight against the CMs, while referring to former CMs Parkash Singh Badal and Capt Amarinder Singh.
“But, where has Capt Amarinder Singh gone? Where is vadda Badal, where is jiju-sala (SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Majithia)? You all know that,” he said.
He said during his struggle with the corrupt system, his workers and residents sometimes could not contact him. He revealed that he would spare a mobile number connected with an automated digital application that will facilitate anyone to connect with him conveniently.
“Main nimana ho ke maafi mangda han (I humbly accept my mistake) that my workers and residents, who made me win so many elections, could not keep in touch with me. The first thing I am doing to do is to have a mobile application ‘Hello MLA”. As anyone can dial the number during any hour of the day, he would have an access to the automated application to reach out and receive a call back,” he said. He said he would share his vision for Amritsar East for the next five years. “The pending project of elevated road over Joda Phatak (multiple train tracks) would be completed after two months,” he said. He said this fight was between the good and the evil. “This fight is to transform Punjab, against the mafia. If Punjab has to change, its foundation would be laid from nowhere but from Amritsar East. Mafia raj will end. The government will come to your doorstep to provide you services. All 170 services will be digitised,” he said.
