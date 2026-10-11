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Home / Amritsar / Navjot Singh Sidhu visits cow shelter in Narayangarh

Navjot Singh Sidhu visits cow shelter in Narayangarh

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:46 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu feeds green fodder to cows.
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Former cricketer and prominent public figure Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Kamdhenu Gau Dhaam in Narayangarh, Amritsar,

on Saturday.

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During his visit, Sidhu toured the gaushala, interacted with the team and observed the care and services provided to the cows. He also fed them green fodder and appreciated the efforts being made to ensure their welfare.

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The Kamdhenu Gau Dhaam Trust is dedicated to providing a safe and caring home for old, sick, injured and abandoned cows and bulls. The trust is committed to serving these animals with compassion, ensuring they receive proper care and treatment and are treated with dignity.

Sidhu’s visit was an encouraging moment for the team and volunteers associated with Kamdhenu Gau Dhaam, reinforcing the importance of compassion and collective efforts in promoting cow welfare.

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