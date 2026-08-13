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Home / Amritsar / NCB busts drug diversion racket, alarmed over seizure of 18,172 pills

NCB busts drug diversion racket, alarmed over seizure of 18,172 pills

Cops got the clue after recovery of intoxicants in June

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:46 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed an alleged racket involving the diversion of pharmaceutical fentanyl and other NDPS-covered drugs into unauthorised channels in rural Punjab, with the investigation leading from a private establishment in Attari to a pharmacist in Moga.

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The racket came to light during an investigation into the recovery of intoxicant tablets from a private establishment in Attari in early June.

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The NCB has also arrested a doctor in connection with the case.

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Acting on self-developed intelligence, the NCB, North Western Region, in coordination with the Drug Inspector, searched Chan Medicos at Attari on June 1 and seized 742 dosage units of NDPS-covered pharmaceutical drugs allegedly stocked up without valid authorisation.

The establishment was reportedly operating from a clinical set-up where a pharmacist was allegedly posing as a doctor. Examination of records also revealed manipulation and non-maintenance of mandatory stock registers.

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The investigation subsequently led the agency to a pharmacist based in Moga, who is allegedly suspected of diverting pharmaceutical NDPS drugs, including fentanyl and ketamine, from legitimate channels to unauthorised outlets. The pharmacist is presently absconding.

Follow-up searches at Moga on August 10 and 11 resulted in the seizure of 18,172 dosage units comprising 9,120 tablets, 8,784 ampoules/vials, 168 transdermal patches and 100 suppositories.

The seized drugs belonged to 15 different NDPS substances, including fentanyl, ketamine, tramadol, buprenorphine and morphine. The seizure included approximately 7.37 litres of fentanyl.

The NCB said the alleged diversion of pharmaceutical fentanyl into unauthorised channels in rural Punjab had not been noticed earlier, making it an emerging area of concern for enforcement agencies.

The agency also found that mandatory records related to the storage and distribution of the pharmaceutical NDPS drugs had not been maintained on the Moga premises.

The NCB is now probing the wider supply chain to establish how the drugs were procured and diverted from legitimate pharmaceutical channels and identify other persons involved in the alleged racket. Further investigation is underway.

The racket was exposed during the investigations into the recovery of intoxicant tablets from a private hospital at Attari in early June this year.

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