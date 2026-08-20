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Home / Amritsar / NCB freezes Rs 2.79-crore assets of absconding drug trafficker

NCB freezes Rs 2.79-crore assets of absconding drug trafficker

Harmanjit Singh Sandhu, a resident of Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran, was allegedly coordinating with Pakistan-based smugglers

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:23 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amritsar Zonal Unit, has frozen assets worth around Rs 2.79 crore allegedly acquired from the proceeds of narcotics trafficking by an absconding drug trafficker identified as Harmanjit Singh Sandhu, a resident of Naushehra Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

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The action follows an investigation into a drone-based cross-border drug trafficking case in which 18 kg of narcotics was recovered from the border area on February 15, this year. Two persons were arrested on the spot, while two other associates were subsequently arrested during the follow-up investigation.

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According to the NCB, investigation revealed that Harmanjit Singh Sandhu, a resident of Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran, was allegedly coordinating with Pakistan-based smugglers and managing the delivery of narcotic consignments. He remains absconding and has been evading arrest, the agency said.

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NCB had announced a reward of Rs one lakh to anyone who would share any information regarding his whereabouts in May this year. The agency said information regarding his whereabouts can be shared with the NCB Amritsar Zonal Unit and assured that the identity of the informer would be kept confidential.

An NCB official said that the financial investigation allegedly traced several assets to the proceeds of drug trafficking. These include around 93 kanals and 11 marlas of agricultural land valued at Rs 1.75 crore, two vehicles worth around Rs 32.90 lakh and a residential house in Naushera Dhalla valued at Rs 71.28 lakh. The total assessed value of the assets is approximately Rs 2.79 crore.

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The NCB said no satisfactory legitimate source of income commensurate with the acquisition of the assets had been established during the investigation.

Sandhu’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by a competent court in Amritsar and his subsequent petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court was also dismissed. He also has criminal antecedents relating to narcotics offences, according to the agency.

With the accused continuing to evade arrest and allegedly not cooperating with the investigation, proclamation proceedings have been initiated against him by the competent court at Amritsar.

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