NCB marks Raising Day with anti-drug drive in Amritsar

To mark its 41st Raising Day, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amritsar Zonal Unit, organised an awareness programme on drug abuse at Khalsa University on Tuesday, aiming to sensitise youth about the growing drug menace in Punjab.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Shanteshwar Swami highlighted the prevailing drug scenario in the state and shared insights from his experience in tackling narcotics-related challenges. He also promoted the national anti-drug helpline “MANAS” (1933), urging citizens to actively report drug-related activities. Deputy Director General Sambit Mishra also attended the programme.

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NCB Assistant Director Amit Kumar delivered a detailed presentation outlining various aspects of drug abuse, including its causes, impact, and preventive strategies.

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Experts and enforcement officials participated in the session, providing a multi-dimensional perspective on the issue. Dr Namrata Bhatia spoke about the physiological and psychological effects of substance abuse, while a drug abuse victim shared his personal journey of recovery, emphasizing the importance of timely medical intervention and social support.

From the enforcement side, AIG Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Gurmeet Singh discussed the scale of the drug problem in Punjab, particularly the role of cross-border smuggling.