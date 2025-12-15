DT
NCB seals de-addiction centre in city for operating sans licence

NCB seals de-addiction centre in city for operating sans licence

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:00 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Red Cross De-addiction Centre at Gurdaspur.
Amid allegations of misappropriation and the illegal sale of de-addiction drugs in Punjab, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its crackdown on de-addiction centres allegedly involved in such practices.

Acting on inputs, the NCB on Saturday sealed Barkat Psychiatry Hospital and Drug De-addiction Centre, located on Majitha Road here. The agency has seized the hospital’s records for detailed scrutiny.

An official said the centre continued to operate — and allegedly sold de-addiction medicines illegally — despite the expiry of its licence on December 4.

Following the violation, the NCB sealed the facility, and summoned the hospital management along with the health officials concerned to produce relevant records before the agency on Monday. “The licence of the institution had lapsed on December 4, yet medical activities, including the sale and purchase of de-addiction medicines, continued unabated,” the official said.

According to NCB officials, preliminary scrutiny of records revealed that, although its licence had expired, the hospital management, doctors and staff continued treating patients.

The official added that, as per prescribed norms, a de-addiction centre must cease operations immediately after the expiry of its licence unless it is renewed in advance, which the hospital’s management failed to ensure. He added that the hospital authorities were unable to produce documents clarifying under which category they were authorised to sell the medicines.

“As per norms, a de-addiction centre must have one doctor for every 10 patients. However, hospital records showed an OPD of at least 100 patients, which would require a minimum of 10 doctors. This norm was clearly not being followed,” he said.

Further investigations are underway to determine whether criminal action would be initiated in this regard.

