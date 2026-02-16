NCB seizes 8.8 kg heroin in another border crackdown

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested three more alleged drug traffickers and seized a fresh consignment of narcotics on the second consecutive day of its crackdown near the India-Pakistan border.

Advertisement

Acting on specific intelligence and in coordination with the Border Security Force, NCB teams conducted raids near Kakkar and Pandori villages close to Attari. During the operation, three suspects, including Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa of Ajnala, were taken into custody.

Advertisement

“Following sustained interrogation, officials recovered 8.8 kg of heroin, 5.6 kg of methamphetamine, popularly known as ‘ICE’, and 3 kg of opium from them,” said an NCB official on condition of anonymity. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. The identities of the other two suspects have been withheld as the operation is still underway.

Advertisement

NCB officials said preliminary investigations indicate the possible involvement of a prominent political figure in the trafficking network. “The role of a politician is under the scanner, and further action is expected after verification,” the official added.

The latest arrests come a day after a Sunday evening operation in which the NCB seized 8.5 kg of heroin and over half a kilogram of opium, arresting three individuals identified as Karanbir Singh of Chaminda village, Beeru Singh of Sansra village and Bebak Singh. The trio was produced before a court on Monday and sent to four-day police custody for further investigation.

Advertisement

Officials said continued questioning of the earlier accused yielded fresh leads, culminating in Monday’s arrests and the recovery of additional contraband. Further investigations are underway to trace the wider network behind the smuggling racket, NCB authorities added.