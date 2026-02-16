DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / NCB seizes 8.8 kg heroin in another border crackdown

NCB seizes 8.8 kg heroin in another border crackdown

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:38 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The seized contraband in the custody of the NCB in Amritsar.
Advertisement

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested three more alleged drug traffickers and seized a fresh consignment of narcotics on the second consecutive day of its crackdown near the India-Pakistan border.

Advertisement

Acting on specific intelligence and in coordination with the Border Security Force, NCB teams conducted raids near Kakkar and Pandori villages close to Attari. During the operation, three suspects, including Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa of Ajnala, were taken into custody.

Advertisement

“Following sustained interrogation, officials recovered 8.8 kg of heroin, 5.6 kg of methamphetamine, popularly known as ‘ICE’, and 3 kg of opium from them,” said an NCB official on condition of anonymity. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. The identities of the other two suspects have been withheld as the operation is still underway.

Advertisement

NCB officials said preliminary investigations indicate the possible involvement of a prominent political figure in the trafficking network. “The role of a politician is under the scanner, and further action is expected after verification,” the official added.

The latest arrests come a day after a Sunday evening operation in which the NCB seized 8.5 kg of heroin and over half a kilogram of opium, arresting three individuals identified as Karanbir Singh of Chaminda village, Beeru Singh of Sansra village and Bebak Singh. The trio was produced before a court on Monday and sent to four-day police custody for further investigation.

Advertisement

Officials said continued questioning of the earlier accused yielded fresh leads, culminating in Monday’s arrests and the recovery of additional contraband. Further investigations are underway to trace the wider network behind the smuggling racket, NCB authorities added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts