NCC cadets form human chain

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 9

On the eighth day of the 10-day annual training camp of 2 Punjab Air Squadron NCC unit held on the directions of Commanding Officer, Group Captain Manoj Kumar Vats at Dashmesh Privar International Public School, Aima Kalan in Tarn Taran, cadets showed their feat.

The cadets raised slogans like ‘We are all Indians’ while forming a human chain representing India’s map.

Group Captain Manoj Kumar Vats said the NCC cadets commenced the day with physical exercises under the guidance of Camp Adjutant Rajesh Sharma, JWO. The day culminated with a drill competition, aero-modelling and simulated flying in between the two halves.

Associate NCC Officers (ANO) Balbir Singh, Girdhari Lal, Ankur Pathania, Surabhdeep, Rakesh Singh and JWO Laxman Singh, Seargent Nitin Sharma, Raj Kiran Singh and other staff were present on the occasion. Jaswant Singh Khalsa, patron of the school managing committee, lauded cadets spirit.