NCC camp concludes

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 11

On the closing of the 10-day annual training camp of the NCC cadets of 2 Punjab Air Sqn, Amritsar, the winner team and the cadets were awarded medals and certificates for putting in their best efforts during the various activities and competitions during the camp on Tuesday. As many as 470 cadets from different educational schools and colleges participated in the training camp organised at Dashmesh Privar International Public School Aima Kalan in Tarn Taran.

Group Captain Manoj Kumar Vats awarded medals and certificates to the winners. On the eve of the closing ceremony, an effective cultural event was organised under the guidance of all ANOs and the camp adjutant JWO Rajesh Sharma and JWO Laxman Singh. Manoj Kumar Vats said the hard work of ANOs, PI staff and cadets made this event a great success. DAV and Khalsa College (Amritsar) got the first position in the cultural activities, KV-3 Pathankot got second position in gidda and cadets of DAV College and school won third position in Hindi classic dance.

#Tarn Taran