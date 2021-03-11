campus notes

NCC Junior wing recruitment held

NCC Junior wing recruitment held

The recruitment drive held for NCC junior wing. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Putlighar, hosted recruitment drive for NCC junior wing. As many as 24 new cadets were recruited in the junior wing. The recruitment of these children was done by First Punjab Girls Battalion Amritsar under the leadership of Principal Gulshan Kaur, In-charge Kiranjit Kaur and Havildar Sandeep Singh.

Sports selection trials

Punjab Government and the Sports Department of Punjab are conducting selection trials in Sports Wing Schools (Day Scholars) for the admission of talented players under 14, 17 and 19 years of age. On the second and last day, trials of players were taken at different places for different games. A large number of players and athletes from different sports participated in these trials that were held at Khalsa Collegiate. Trials for football, handball, athletics, hockey, volleyball, wrestling, judo, swimming were conducted at the school. The football trials were conducted by known football coach Daljit Singh. Boxing trials were conducted by Jaspreet Singh and Jatinder Singh GSSS Chheharta, in which a total of 25 girls and 109 boys participated.

Event on Block-Level Investor edu

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India organised a three-day training programme on Block Level Investor education, awareness and protection at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology Ranjit Avenue. The programme was sponsored by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. As many as 80 youth were provided training, under the programme, the objectives of organising the first day programme were discussed in detail. Further training was provided on financial planning, banking and savings, investment, mutual funds, share market, crypto currency, post office scheme, banking scheme, government schemes. Training on banking and insurance was provided on the third day. The chief guest of the programme on the last day was Assistant District Deputy Commissioner (Development) Ranbir Singh Mudhal. He apprised the youth about the schemes of Employment Exchange.

Hunar-Haat inaugurated

The five-day exhibition at Guru Nanak Dev University.

The five-day exhibition ‘Hunar-Haat’ was inaugurated by Jeevan Jot Kaur, MLA, Amritsar East, at the department of lifelong learning of Guru Nanak Dev University. Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar and other officials were present on this occasion. This exhibition, exhibiting the handicrafts and other materials will conclude on May 31. The students earn while learn by taking orders of their displayed articles and become self-reliant. The handicrafts and other items made by students have been put on display cum sale at the exhibition.

KCPE Shifted to New Building

Khalsa College Physical Education (KCPE) was shifted to a new building on the Khalsa College heritage campus, here. The College, which runs various bachelor degree and diplomas courses, also houses prestigious Khelo India-sponsored Khalsa Hockey Academy under the aegis of Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC). KCGC President Satyajit Singh Majithia while inaugurating the multi-story College building said sports education and training was the need of the hour. “The College is offering the best of the physical education courses. The vast grounds in the vicinity of the college provides ample opportunities for the sports persons from the college to get training and practice diverse games”, said Majithia. The college is affiliated with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala. Chhina said the four-story ultra-modern building was constructed in a record time so that the students start their current academic session from here. “The indoor games are also encouraged within the building while the hockey, cricket, basketball, football and athletics grounds are available within the main campus, said Principal Dr Kanwaljit Singh. TNS

Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute. Gurbaxpuri

CKC Punjab State Karate C’ship

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, won 40 medals in the recently organised CKC Punjab State Karate Championship held at Jalandhar. Students from various schools across the state participated in the championship. Manisha Sood, Principal of the School said the students between the of age eight to 9 years won 2 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 8 bronze medals while students between the ages of 10 and 11 years won 3 gold, 3 silver and 15 bronze medals. One gold and One silver medal were won by the student of the age group of 12-13. The winners were honoured by the school managing committee.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Elon Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

2
Punjab

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

3
Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

4
Punjab

Akal Takht jathedar turns down Punjab govt's offer to restore his security

5
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

6
Punjab

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he 'sat on SHO's chair' in Rajpura

7
Punjab

Capt Amarinder will meet CM Mann, to give names of ex-ministers involved in corruption: PLC leader

8
Trending

Australian baby born with 'permanent smile' due to rare condition, know what is bilateral microstomia

9
J & K

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

10
Features

Pause, reflect on ‘Tour of Duty’

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express wrat over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'
Trending

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express displeasure over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

Top News

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...

Scotch ‘made in Mohali’, police bust bottling unit

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...

DC’s nod must for changes in Himachal Pradesh heritage buildings

DC's nod must for changes in Himachal Pradesh heritage buildings

Global connectivity for N-E soon: EAM

Global connectivity for Northeast soon: EAM Jaishankar

Says ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies will have...

Allow imports before Tesla sets up plant in India: Musk

Allow imports before Tesla sets up plant in India: Elon Musk

Cities

View All

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling

Questions raised over Health Department's contract for repair of pumps