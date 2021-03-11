NCC Junior wing recruitment held

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Putlighar, hosted recruitment drive for NCC junior wing. As many as 24 new cadets were recruited in the junior wing. The recruitment of these children was done by First Punjab Girls Battalion Amritsar under the leadership of Principal Gulshan Kaur, In-charge Kiranjit Kaur and Havildar Sandeep Singh.

Sports selection trials

Punjab Government and the Sports Department of Punjab are conducting selection trials in Sports Wing Schools (Day Scholars) for the admission of talented players under 14, 17 and 19 years of age. On the second and last day, trials of players were taken at different places for different games. A large number of players and athletes from different sports participated in these trials that were held at Khalsa Collegiate. Trials for football, handball, athletics, hockey, volleyball, wrestling, judo, swimming were conducted at the school. The football trials were conducted by known football coach Daljit Singh. Boxing trials were conducted by Jaspreet Singh and Jatinder Singh GSSS Chheharta, in which a total of 25 girls and 109 boys participated.

Event on Block-Level Investor edu

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India organised a three-day training programme on Block Level Investor education, awareness and protection at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology Ranjit Avenue. The programme was sponsored by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. As many as 80 youth were provided training, under the programme, the objectives of organising the first day programme were discussed in detail. Further training was provided on financial planning, banking and savings, investment, mutual funds, share market, crypto currency, post office scheme, banking scheme, government schemes. Training on banking and insurance was provided on the third day. The chief guest of the programme on the last day was Assistant District Deputy Commissioner (Development) Ranbir Singh Mudhal. He apprised the youth about the schemes of Employment Exchange.

Hunar-Haat inaugurated

The five-day exhibition ‘Hunar-Haat’ was inaugurated by Jeevan Jot Kaur, MLA, Amritsar East, at the department of lifelong learning of Guru Nanak Dev University. Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar and other officials were present on this occasion. This exhibition, exhibiting the handicrafts and other materials will conclude on May 31. The students earn while learn by taking orders of their displayed articles and become self-reliant. The handicrafts and other items made by students have been put on display cum sale at the exhibition.

KCPE Shifted to New Building

Khalsa College Physical Education (KCPE) was shifted to a new building on the Khalsa College heritage campus, here. The College, which runs various bachelor degree and diplomas courses, also houses prestigious Khelo India-sponsored Khalsa Hockey Academy under the aegis of Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC). KCGC President Satyajit Singh Majithia while inaugurating the multi-story College building said sports education and training was the need of the hour. “The College is offering the best of the physical education courses. The vast grounds in the vicinity of the college provides ample opportunities for the sports persons from the college to get training and practice diverse games”, said Majithia. The college is affiliated with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala. Chhina said the four-story ultra-modern building was constructed in a record time so that the students start their current academic session from here. “The indoor games are also encouraged within the building while the hockey, cricket, basketball, football and athletics grounds are available within the main campus, said Principal Dr Kanwaljit Singh. TNS

Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute. Gurbaxpuri

CKC Punjab State Karate C’ship

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, won 40 medals in the recently organised CKC Punjab State Karate Championship held at Jalandhar. Students from various schools across the state participated in the championship. Manisha Sood, Principal of the School said the students between the of age eight to 9 years won 2 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 8 bronze medals while students between the ages of 10 and 11 years won 3 gold, 3 silver and 15 bronze medals. One gold and One silver medal were won by the student of the age group of 12-13. The winners were honoured by the school managing committee.