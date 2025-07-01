DT
NCC outreach in border village Rajoke

NCC outreach in border village Rajoke

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:57 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
NCC cadets participate in Vibrant Village Programme. Gurbaxpuri
The NCC conducted a “Vibrant Village” programme in the border village of Rajoke on Monday in which 50 cadets, 250 local residents along with ANOs, instructors and administrative staff participated. As part of the programme, an anti-drug rally was held in the village to raise awareness about the ill-effects of drugs. Sports competitions like volleyball matches and tug-of-war were held to make people physically and mentally strong. Officiating Commanding Officer, Colonel Sunit Kotwal, 24 Punjab Battalion, NCC, Amritsar, said that sports can strengthen the body physically as well as mentally.

As part of the outreach, yoga sessions, tree plantation and a medical camp were organised under the leadership of Dr Amardeep Singh and his team. The medical team gave medicines to the needy for ailments like diabetes, blood pressure, fever, joint pain etc. The NCC cadets and staff interacted with residents of the remote border village to promote awareness on indigenous culture, traditions and various government welfare schemes. The programme helped foster community bonding, cultural pride and national integration in the region.

