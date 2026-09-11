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Home / Amritsar / NDRF conducts safety drill at Ajnala government school

NDRF conducts safety drill at Ajnala government school

Students, staff trained in disaster mgmt, first aid, rescue methods

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:55 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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NDRF personnel during the drill at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ajnala.
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A school safety programme (SSP) was organised at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ajnala, by a team from the 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Bathinda, to equip students and staff with essential skills to respond effectively to emergencies.

During the programme, students and school staff were trained in disaster management, first aid, rescue techniques and safety measures to be adopted during various emergency situations. The programme was conducted under the leadership of Team Commander Sub-Inspector Rekh Singh Meena.

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The NDRF team provided training in various first-aid techniques, including dressing and bandaging, bleeding control, splinting, CPR for adults and children, assistance in cases of FBAO, and safe techniques for lifting and shifting injured persons. A practical demonstration was also conducted on preparing an improvised stretcher using readily available materials such as blankets, T-shirts and sacks.

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Participants were also shown how to prepare improvised floating devices using household materials such as empty bottles, utensils and empty oil and curd containers. Practical training was provided in SDR techniques to be followed in the event of a fire, along with fire-safety measures and the PASS method for operating a fire extinguisher.

The participants were taught the four steps of the PASS method: P – Pull the Pin; A – Aim the Nozzle at the Base of the Fire; S – Squeeze the Lever; and S – Sweep from Side to Side.

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The NDRF team also sensitised the students to precautions and essential safety measures to be followed during emergencies such as heatwaves, cold waves, electric shocks, thunderstorms, lightning and snake bites.

A mock earthquake drill was conducted as part of the programme, during which students were trained in the Drop, Cover and Hold (DCH) technique. They were also briefed on safe evacuation routes, designated assembly areas and ways to assist people in need during disasters.

Students and school staff were also introduced to the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Sachet, Meghdoot, Damini and Bhookamp apps. Information about the Emergency Response Guide (ERG), which is useful during chemical emergencies, was also shared with the participants.

The programme aimed to enhance disaster-management and safety awareness among the school community and prepare students and staff to respond effectively, safely and promptly during emergency situations.

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