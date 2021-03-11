Nearly 100 brick kilns lying closed in Amritsar, says association

Amritsar, April 27

Members of the Amritsar Brick Kiln Owners Association claimed that of the 350 kilns in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, 100 units are lying closed.

The industry was facing umpteen challenges due to the rise in the cost of its raw materials besides competition from low priced bricks from Rajasthan.

Mukesh Nanda, president of the association, said a metric tonne of coal, which used to cost Rs 10,000 in March 2021, now costs between Rs 24,000 to 25,000. Above this, the government had doubled the GST from five percent to 12 percent from April 1.

He added that it added extra burden on the brick manufacturing industry which was already grappling with the huge task of arranging more liquidity to procure coal.

Anil Aggarwal, another kiln owner, said Rajasthan-based kilns were providing a lot of 1000 bricks between Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000. The same quantity was being provided by local brick kilns between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000. He, however, claimed that there was a huge difference in their quality. Kilns active in the region are zig zag induced high draft kilns which are fed by coal. On the other hand Rajasthan-based kilns are agro based. He claimed that the quality of locally made bricks was far superior.

Price rise