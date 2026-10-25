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Home / Amritsar / Nearly 1,000 posts of specialist doctors vacant in state: BJP

Nearly 1,000 posts of specialist doctors vacant in state: BJP

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File photo
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The BJP on Saturday criticised the state’s AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that Punjab’s healthcare system had collapsed.

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik said the crisis had worsened because the government had not made a single regular recruitment of specialist doctors since 2022.

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Malik said nearly 1,000 of the 2,098 sanctioned posts of specialist doctors in the state were lying vacant.

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He warned that if the situation did not improve, the Punjab BJP would stage protests outside hospitals at the district level.

“The Chief Minister, who talks about a health revolution, must answer why no recruitment has been done to date,” he said.

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He said the shortage was most severe in surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics and anaesthesia.

The senior BJP leader claimed that the government had opened Aam Aadmi Clinics on the lines of the Delhi model while leaving major hospitals short of specialists.

Party seeks white paper

“To fill the gap, the government had hired 78 retired specialists on one-year contracts in October 2025. Their contracts are now set to expire in November,” he said.

“After that, those posts will again fall vacant and the crisis will worsen,” he said, asking the government to spell out its roadmap for filling the posts. He demanded a white paper on recruitments.

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