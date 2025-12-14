Nearly 30,000 pending cases settled in National Lok Adalat

Nearly 30,000 pending cases were amicably resolved during the National Lok Adalat held at the district courts here and at the subdivisional courts in Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib on Saturday. The settlements involved a total financial value exceeding Rs 59 crore, underscoring the effectiveness of Lok Adalats in reducing the burden of litigation and ensuring timely relief to litigants.

Twentysix Benches were constituted in the district, which collectively took up over 33,000 cases for disposal.

Of these, 20 Benches were set up at the district courts, while three Benches each were constituted at the Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib subdivisions to ensure wider access to justice.

In Amritsar, the Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur, with coordinated efforts by the DLSA. Several long-pending civil disputes and cheque-related cases were settled following extensive pre-Lok Adalat counselling and persuasion, sparing the parties years of further litigation.

Notably, old civil recovery disputes involving banks and private firms were resolved through mutual compromise, with parties agreeing to reduced settlement amounts and structured payment plans. Similarly, commercial disputes pending for several years were withdrawn after amicable settlements.