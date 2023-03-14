Need to be on guard in border state: Lalpura

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 13

Coming to the defence of the Central Government, Chairman of the National Minorities Commission Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Monday said the All India Sikh Gurdwara Act was the only solution in the current situation. Reflecting on the Ajnala violence, he said the law-enforcing agencies did not do their job efficiently as top police officials got injured and no action was taken. The safety of commoners should be ensured, he said, while stressing on the need for an investigation into the incident.

He rejected the accusations made by the SAD and the SGPC against the Central Government that it tried to break the SGPC. He said right from 1956 to 1999, the SGPC had been passing a resolution on making the All India Sikh Gurdwara Act, but it was surprising that it was put into cold storage by the SGPC and SAD from 1999, perhaps for political gains.

A member of the BJP Central Election Committee and Parliamentary Board, Lalpura said the Central Government implemented the Gurdwara Election Commission and now the state government was responsible for conducting the elections.

Commenting on the attempt by foreign forces to vitiate the environment of the border state, he said even today, Pakistan was not refraining from trying to destabilise India.

Commenting on the smuggling of drugs from across the border through the land lying beyond the barbed wire fencing, he said a large quantity of drugs was being seized from border areas. Addiction must stop and drug dealers should be put behind bars and efforts made to rehabilitate drug addicts by giving them proper treatment, Lalpura said.