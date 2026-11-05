Need to clean up the act: Experts on poor air quality in Amritsar

With the rising air pollution posing an increasingly serious threat to public health, AirCare Centre, in collaboration with Clean Air Punjab, organised a convening titled “The Human Cost of Air Pollution” at the Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar.

The event brought together academicians, medical professionals, public health experts, faculty members and students to deliberate on the growing impact of deteriorating air quality on human health, well-being and quality of life.

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The discussions highlighted how prolonged exposure to polluted air was contributing to a growing public health challenge, with consequences extending far beyond respiratory illnesses.

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Speakers drew attention to the aggravation of existing health conditions, increased vulnerability among children and older people, and the often-overlooked psychological impacts of air pollution, including anxiety and everyday stress.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Dr Mehal Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Khalsa University, emphasised the need for collective efforts to address the growing challenge of air pollution through education, awareness and community participation.

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“Educational institutions have an important responsibility in informing the youth, promoting environmental consciousness and encouraging responsible action. Connecting environmental protection with everyday health and quality of life is the need of the hour,” he said.

Dr Richa Verma, epidemiologist, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Civil Surgeon Office, Amritsar, highlighted the public health implications of worsening air quality. “Disease surveillance, early identification of pollution-related health risks and preventive interventions become significant in combating air pollution related health risks. We need urgent attention to the need for greater community awareness and stronger collaboration between healthcare professionals and the public to identify, understand and respond to the health consequences of air pollution,” she said.

Addressing the impact of air pollution on respiratory health, Dr Sonali, state project coordinator, Lung Care Foundation, discussed how exposure to polluted air could aggravate existing respiratory conditions and contribute to a range of health complications.

She highlighted that children, adults and individuals with pre-existing health conditions were particularly vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality.

Drawing attention to an often-overlooked dimension of the crisis, Dr Mehak, assistant professor, psychology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, explained how prolonged exposure to environmental stressors and concerns about deteriorating air quality could affect emotional and psychological well-being, contributing to anxiety and everyday stress. Harwinder Singh, AirCare Centre, said, “As pollution levels continue to pose challenges for communities, it is important to bring greater attention to the human consequences of exposure to polluted air.”