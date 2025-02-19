Need to preserve Nanak Singh’s legacy: Guru Nanak Dev varsity VC

The third Nanak Singh Memorial Lecture was organised here today in the senate hall of Guru Nanak Dev University, highlighting the enduring legacy of one of Punjabi literature’s most celebrated novelists, Nanak Singh. Vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh emphasised the importance of preserving the literary contributions of not only Nanak Singh but also other eminent Punjabi writers.

In his address, the VC asserted, “Just as the Nanak Singh Centre has been established in the Bhai Gurdas Library, families of other great Punjabi writers should come forward to safeguard and promote their legacies. Guru Nanak Dev University is ready to support these initiatives.” He lauded the efforts of the S. Nanak Singh Literary Foundation and his family for their commitment to preserving his literary heritage. Additionally, the vice-chancellor announced a merit-based financial assistance of Rs 25,000 from the Foundation, awarded annually, this time to research student Kulwinder Kaur.

Prof Karamjeet Singh recognised Nanak Singh’s unparalleled place in Punjabi literature, particularly in novel writing. Highlighting Nanak Singh’s remarkable journey that spanned over four decades, from his first novel ‘Matrei Maa’ (1924) to his final work ‘Gagan Damama Bajio’ (1967), he noted that Nanak Singh captured the breadth of human experience through themes of family struggle, societal issues and the complexities of life. “In works like ‘Pyaar di Duniya’, ‘Garib di Duniya’, and ‘Tutti Veena’, Nanak Singh artfully depicted the humanistic aspects of partition, bringing to light the lost glory of Punjabi culture,” he said.

Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, School of Punjabi Studies, emphasised the necessity of translating the works of significant authors like Nanak Singh into various languages, acknowledging the support extended by the Punjabi Department. Navdeep Singh Suri, former ambassador of India to the UAE, elaborated on the aim of the Nanak Singh Literary Foundation, asserting that Nanak Singh is an integral part of Punjab’s cultural heritage. He highlighted the establishment of the Nanak Singh Centre at Bhai Gurdas Library of the university to ensure the preservation and promotion of Nanak Singh’s literary contributions. Kanwaljit Singh Suri, son of Nanak Singh, shared personal anecdotes, “His character reflected simplicity the and kindness that he shared for his fellow beings. He also had a profound love for music,” said Suri.

Keynote speaker Dr Jagbir Singh, Chancellor of Punjab Central University, delivered a lecture focused on “The Creator of Modern Punjabi Literature: Nanak Singh”. He conveyed that Nanak Singh, often regarded as the father of Punjabi novels, skillfully navigated the balance between traditional values and modernity, providing a poignant counter force to communal tensions within his writings. Dr Singh highlighted the thematic complexities of his works.