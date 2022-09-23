Need to promote cycles, stress environmentalists

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

As the No-Car Day was observed all over the world on Thursday, environmentalists and other concerned citizens are stressing with one voice the need to promote cycles, as a way to keep a check on the rising pollution levels.

Noted environmentalist PS Bhatti said, “The rising pollution level is a cause of concern. Emmissions from vehicles are key driving factors behind the increasing pollution.” Bhatti feels that more and more people should join the campaign to decrease pollution by shunning the use of vehicles running on fossil based fuels.” He added that people should prefer the public transportation system over their privately owned vehicles.

Residents are also asking the administration to create pedestrian and cyclist-friendly roads.

