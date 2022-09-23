Need to promote cycles, stress environmentalists

Amritsar, September 22
As the No-Car Day was observed all over the world on Thursday, environmentalists and other concerned citizens are stressing with one voice the need to promote cycles, as a way to keep a check on the rising pollution levels.
Noted environmentalist PS Bhatti said, “The rising pollution level is a cause of concern. Emmissions from vehicles are key driving factors behind the increasing pollution.” Bhatti feels that more and more people should join the campaign to decrease pollution by shunning the use of vehicles running on fossil based fuels.” He added that people should prefer the public transportation system over their privately owned vehicles.
Residents are also asking the administration to create pedestrian and cyclist-friendly roads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...