Need to unite against fascist forces, says Citizens Forum

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

Democratic and progressive organisations under the banner of the Citizens Forum of Amritsar organised a convention near Bhandari Bridge here on Sunday. They criticised the alleged fascist policies of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The forum accused the Modi government of brazenly violating the fundamental and democratic rights of the progressive and left thinkers.

The speakers also demanded immediate release of jailed intellectuals and political figures. They stated that continuous repression of pro people, intellectuals, activists and prominent citizens under false cases is a calculated move of the ruling government to gag the voice of the citizens of the country.

The protesters highlighted the case of Bilkis Bano, a victim of the Godhra riots, and criticised the government for the release of her rapists, who were actively involved in the killing of numerous innocent people.