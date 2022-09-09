NEET: City boy secures AIR 269

Amritsar, September 8
Japnoor Singh, a student of Senior Study II, emerged the city topper in the NEET 2022 exam, the results of which were declared on late Wednesday night. Japnoor scored 690 marks out of 720 and secured an AIR of 269.
Gursehaz Singh bagged the second position in the city by scoring 685 marks followed by Asheen Kamboj who came third with 680 marks. Gursehaz secured an AIR of 390 and Asheen AIR 838. All three toppers are students of Wisdom Institute and want to become surgeons.
Reet Brar, who secured 67I marks out of 720, bagged the fourth position. Besides, Diya Mittal from SGHPS, GT Road, scored 670 out of 720 marks. Diya said she wants to become a surgeon and clearing the exam was like dream come true for her.
Eleven students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School also qualified the exam with top two being Kamakshi Wahi and Diya Mahajan from Shri Ram Ashram School, who scored 628 and 556, respectively, out of 720 marks.
About 18,72,343 candidates from different states appeared for NEET at 3,570 centres across the country. The results were declared on September 8.
