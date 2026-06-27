NEET no longer clean, education system needs overhaul: Sisodia

AAP's Punjab affairs in-charge and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while addressing the Bright Minds Punjab 2026 programme at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Saturday, said the country's examination system is burdening students with its impractical approach with its impractical approach towards evaluation and paper leaks.

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Addressing a gathering of over 700 meritorious students from the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Sisodia criticised the "system" that disappoints the country's most important human resource – students.

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"The country's examination system is built to torture. We are trying to make a basic computer system work in the age of AI and quantum science. It's a rotten system and needs an overhaul. In the US and Europe, children are evaluated on their abilities and learning potential over several years, rather than being judged through a single test. But we are not here to lecture you or discourage you about the system. You are now stepping up as citizens of the country, and you need to think about these systems and understand your power," he said while responding to a student's question on the recent NEET paper leak.

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"You were all asked to fill out a form before today's session began. Ninety-five per cent of the students present today identified paper leaks as the biggest concern in the education system. I agree with them. NEET is no longer clean. Banning Telegram or changing the mode of transporting examination papers won't stop paper leaks. Is it a joke? So many students have died by suicide," he asked.

Continuing his criticism of the education system, Sisodia said he had entered politics to reform education. "That's why I entered politics. I want every student in India to receive quality education free of cost, and all political parties must work towards that," he said.

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He also referred to the origins of the Cockroach Janta Party and the discourse led by Abhijit Dipke. "Gen Z has the power. One person sitting in the US could spark a movement with just one social media post. You need to prepare yourselves to live in this country with dignity and respect," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Punjab had outranked Kerala in school learning outcomes and topped India's education index, citing NITI Aayog's 2026 report and the Centre's PGI 2.0 rankings, which placed the state's school education system first in the country.

"PSEB examination answer sheets will now be made available online, ensuring unrestricted access that will strengthen trust and fairness in the examination system," he said.

Bains also announced that the state government would establish four artificial intelligence (AI) universities, the country's first digital university, and add 20,000 more seats across government colleges.