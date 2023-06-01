Nehru Yuva Kendra organises ‘Catch the Rain’ programme

Tarn Taran, 31 May
Nehru Yuva Kendra organised ‘Catch the Rain’ programme at Government High School, Sheron, on Wednesday to raise awareness about the importance of saving rainwater and utilising it for various domestic purposes.
The programme was presided over by school head, Jagroop Kaur, and the District Youth Officer, Jasleen Kaur, was the main speaker. Jasleen Kaur appealed to everyone to collect rainwater and use it wisely while also spreading awareness about its benefits.
Retired principal, Gurdeep Singh, shed light on the worsening water situation and revealed that the groundwater level has dropped to 150 feet. He also said the consumption of polluted water was one of the primary reasons for the rise of cancer patients in the state.
The programme witnessed the release of the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign poster, followed by a street play and quiz.
The winners of the quiz were felicitated by the Nehru Yuva Kendra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...