Nehru Yuva Kendra organises ‘Catch the Rain’ programme

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, 31 May

Nehru Yuva Kendra organised ‘Catch the Rain’ programme at Government High School, Sheron, on Wednesday to raise awareness about the importance of saving rainwater and utilising it for various domestic purposes.

The programme was presided over by school head, Jagroop Kaur, and the District Youth Officer, Jasleen Kaur, was the main speaker. Jasleen Kaur appealed to everyone to collect rainwater and use it wisely while also spreading awareness about its benefits.

Retired principal, Gurdeep Singh, shed light on the worsening water situation and revealed that the groundwater level has dropped to 150 feet. He also said the consumption of polluted water was one of the primary reasons for the rise of cancer patients in the state.

The programme witnessed the release of the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign poster, followed by a street play and quiz.

The winners of the quiz were felicitated by the Nehru Yuva Kendra.