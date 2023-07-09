Nehru Yuva Kendra organises youth fair

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 8

Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Lok Sabha member from Khadoor Sahib, has called upon the youth to work for the progress of the country with nationalistic zeal. He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the district-level Yuva Utsav organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra here on Saturday as the chief guest.

The function was held at Mai Bhago College of Nursing. He said the youth should come forward to work for awakening people against the drug threat and other social evils to make society progressive. Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur presided over the function. In her address she said youth was the future of the country and they must have patriotic feeling. Youth club members — boys and girls — participated in big numbers in the function.

Club members participated in painting, poem recitation, mobile photography, etc. competitions in large numbers. Jasleen Kaur, district yuva officer, said the winners of the competition wound be given cash prizes and the money would be credited to their bank accounts.