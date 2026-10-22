Neurologist on mission to understand mind

The brain holds secrets, mysteries and enigmas that will determine the future of the human race. There is no scientific study more vital to humankind than the study of the human brain.

Young neurologists like Dr Vaishali Baghi are striving to understand how the brain functions so that they are better placed to apply their findings to people who have developed neurological disorders.

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At present, she is the Chief Medical Director of Anil Baghi Hospital in Ferozepur, where she supervises the daily functioning of medical and non-medical staff. In addition, she is the Head of the Stroke Program.

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After completing her MBBS in India, Dr Vaishali did her MD (Neurology) at Presbyterian Hospital, Cornell Campus, in New York. She underwent training at the Sloan Kettering Memorial Cancer Centre in the same city. Later, she also had a stint at the Detroit Medical Centre in Michigan. After completing her training, she was appointed Director of Stroke at Parkview Medical Centre in Colorado, USA.

“The brain is a muscle that can move the world. In my opinion, the brain should be filled with giant dreams so that it has no space for petty pursuits. The human being is considered to be the ultimate form of life on the earth. The one thing that distinguishes humans from all other organisms on this planet is our brain. It is the site that controls our body. Unlike in animals, in human beings, the brain is also the site of the mind. The mind gives humans superiority over other creatures. It provides us with the ability to reason, to feel and to adapt. Because of this, man has achieved so much and has also realised that much more is still ahead,” she says.

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She has developed a speciality in migraines, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and allied movement disorders, multiple sclerosis and autoimmune disorders, neuropathies and brain tumours.

Dr Vaishali says she is a strong proponent of ethical medical practice and a ‘patient-first’ approach to healthcare.

This, in effect, means putting the needs, comfort and well-being of the patient above administrative convenience, cost-cutting or corporate exigencies.

That is one of the main reasons why the doctor is admired and much sought after by locals.

She says, “In my healthcare facility, every worker, from receptionists to highly qualified doctors, is encouraged to make choices that directly help the person suffering rather than sticking blindly to red tape.”