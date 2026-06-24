New baggage handling system to ease passenger movement at Amritsar airport

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, has made its inline hold baggage handling system operational, marking a long-awaited and passenger-friendly upgrade. The new system is expected to significantly streamline the check-in process, especially for international travellers, elderly passengers and families carrying heavy luggage.

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In a joint statement, the FlyAmritsar Initiative (FAI) and the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) welcomed the move and called for further passenger-centric reforms as the airport looks to expand both ground and flight operations.

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Sameep Singh Gumtala, Global Convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative — a civil society group advocating the development of and direct flights from the Amritsar airport — explained the impact of the upgrade. He said that earlier, departing passengers had to unload their baggage from trolleys near the check-in area and send it through a standalone X-ray screening machine. After screening, they had to reload the baggage onto trolleys and carry it to airline counters, a process he described as time-consuming and inconvenient.

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“With the inline hold baggage handling system now operational, passengers can proceed directly to airline check-in counters with their baggage,” Gumtala said. “Once accepted, the checked-in baggage will pass through the inline system for internal screening and sorting before being loaded onto the aircraft. This will reduce manual handling, save time, ease congestion and ensure a seamless departure experience.”

Yogesh Kamra, convener (India) of the FlyAmritsar Initiative and general secretary of the Amritsar Vikas Manch, highlighted that the facility had been a long-pending demand and was repeatedly raised during his tenure as a member of the airport advisory committee.

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The airport has recently introduced several passenger-focused improvements, including DigiYatra, fast-track immigration facilities (FTI-TTP), the Udaan Yatri Café, a Flybrary (a small library space), new food outlets, upgraded Wi-Fi, and aesthetic enhancements along the airport approach road.

However, the groups stressed that further improvements are needed to meet rising passenger expectations at Punjab’s leading international airport. They called for more security check counters during peak hours, expansion of terminal capacity and improved customer service standards. They also emphasised the proper implementation of the Green Channel system at Customs so that passengers — especially families and elderly travelers — are not required to undergo additional X-ray checks after baggage collection unless specifically required.

Additionally, they said airport authorities should improve pick-up and drop-off areas by creating multiple dedicated lanes under CCTV coverage, clearly marked slots near arrival and departure gates for passengers with reduced mobility, and a visible 24x7 manned assistance kiosk for wheelchair support.

The organisations added that while the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airport management are upgrading facilities, the Punjab Government must fulfil its long-pending responsibility of providing affordable public transport connectivity to the airport. “Dedicated bus services from major cities and districts of Punjab would be highly beneficial,” Kamra said.