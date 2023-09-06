New cardiac procedure gives fresh lease of life to 75-year-old man

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

A team of cardiologists at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, successfully performed the protected angioplasty with stenting (PCI) to save the life of a 75-year-old man, who was admitted with a life-threatening heart attack and also had co-morbidity. The world’s smallest mechanical heart pump was implanted by Dr Parminder Singh Manghera, Assistant Professor, Department of Cardiology, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

Manghera stated that there is a glimmer of hope for patients suffering from heart attack as the Protected Angioplasty with Stenting (PCI) procedure can save lives using a miniature heart pump that is now available at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Protected PCI is recommended world-wide for heart patients for whom surgery is not possible or anaesthesia can’t be given. The treatment will not only benefit the people of Amritsar but also those from neighbouring states.