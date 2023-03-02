New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) Naunihal Singh and Border Range DIG Narinder Bhargav joined office here on Wednesday.

This is for the first time that an ADGP rank official has been appointed the CP of Amritsar (City) police. Earlier, only IG and DIG rank officials were appointed CPs of the holy city.

The transfers come days after the Ajnala incident in which radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his armed supporters had stormed into the Ajnala police station and forced the release of their supporter Lovepreet Singh.

Besides Amritpal, Lovepreet was also among the suspects who had been booked by the Ajnala police in the kidnapping and thrashing case of a youth identified as Varinder Singh of Chamkaur Sahib.

The then CP Jaskaran Singh and Border Range IG Mohnish Chawla were rushed to the spot for holding negotiations with Amritpal and his supporters who had barged into Ajnala police station.

Jaskaran Singh has been shifted as IG Intelligence, while ADGP Mohnish Chawla has been made ADGP, State Crime Record Bureau.