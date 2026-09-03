New IG takes charge, says plugging drug routes priority

New IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, listed plugging drug routes and checking counter terrorism as his priorities.

As he assumed charge on Thursday, the IG said four districts under the range shared a long and sensitive border with Pakistan, which called for effective coordination with the BSF and other agencies to check cross-border smuggling and infiltration.

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“Those involved in such activities won’t be spared,” he added.

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The officer said he would visit all districts under the range and meet senior officials to identify and tackle drug hotspots, particularly villages along the border.

A major thrust would be on public outreach in drug-affected areas. The administration, Deputy Commissioners, Health Department and de-addiction specialists would be roped in to provide youngsters and families affected by drug abuse support and treatment.

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The IG said those involved in criminal activities would face legal action, adding that persons with a criminal background who had secured bail would also remain under special monitoring and surveillance.

The IG also underlined the role of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) as a bridge between the police and the public. District-level meetings with VDC coordinators would be held to strengthen information-sharing and community participation.

Referring to social media content being circulated by Pakistan-based elements, including videos related to drone-dropping and cross-border activities, he said efforts were needed to prevent vulnerable youth from being lured into criminal or extremist networks.

“First, we have to clean our own house. If we secure our border villages, involve the youth and provide families the right support, we can make the area safer and drug-free,” he said.

Operational visibility would also be increased to instil a sense of security among residents, Bhullar said.